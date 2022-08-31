Oscar Health's loss of Florida health plan contract viewed by Street as concerning

Aug. 31, 2022 10:39 AM ETOscar Health, Inc. (OSCR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Tuesday's announcement from Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) that Florida helath insurer Health First Shared Services is terminating a services agreement with the company raises questions about the +Oscar offering, according to one Street analyst.

BofA Securities analyst Kevin Fischbeck said "HealthFirst was supposed to be a proof point in OSCR’s ability to manage down administrative costs, and improve member experience for other health plans."

He added that "the termination raises questions about the offering as a whole, affects the marketplace perception, and is likely to impact prospective client negotiations, even on smaller modularized offerings."

As a result, Fischbeck noted it is becoming difficult to see any near-term contribution from the healthIT business.

He has an underperform rating on the stock and a $6 price target (12% downside based on Tuesday's close).

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo analyst Stephen Baxter called the termination "disappointing but not surprising," adding that Oscar (OSCR) "remains committed to +Oscar product and is continuing to move forward with its modular offering.

He has an equal weight rating and an $8.50 price target (~25% upside).

