Ocean Biomedical agrees to go public through deal with SPAC Aesther Healthcare
Aug. 31, 2022 9:32 AM ETAesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (AEHA), OCEABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Cancer drug company Ocean Biomedical agreed to a deal to go public through a merger with SPAC Aesther Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEHA).
- The pro forma enterprise value of the combined company is expected to be about $345 million with the proposed business combination expected to be completed in Q4, according to a statement. Aesther (AEHA) signed a confirmation agreement for an up to $40 million committed backstop by Vellar Opportunity Fund SPV LLC - Series 3.
- The combined company will be renamed Ocean Biomedical, and its common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq, under the symbols "OCEA" and "OCEAW," respectively.
- Ocean Biomedical is developing several cancer drugs that are being used to target non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer.
- Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ:OCEA) originally announced plans to go public through an initial public offering in June 2021.
- Aesther's (AEHA) agreement with Ocean Biomedical comes after the SPAC last month terminated an agreement it inked in late May to take United Gear & Assembly public.
