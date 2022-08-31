Ocean Biomedical agrees to go public through deal with SPAC Aesther Healthcare

Aug. 31, 2022 9:32 AM ETAesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (AEHA), OCEABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on a torn dollar bill

zimmytws

  • Cancer drug company Ocean Biomedical agreed to a deal to go public through a merger with SPAC Aesther Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEHA).
  • The pro forma enterprise value of the combined company is expected to be about $345 million with the proposed business combination expected to be completed in Q4, according to a statement. Aesther (AEHA) signed a confirmation agreement for an up to $40 million committed backstop by Vellar Opportunity Fund SPV LLC - Series 3.
  • The combined company will be renamed Ocean Biomedical, and its common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq, under the symbols "OCEA" and "OCEAW," respectively.
  • Ocean Biomedical is developing several cancer drugs that are being used to target non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer.
  • Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ:OCEA) originally announced plans to go public through an initial public offering in June 2021.
  • Aesther's (AEHA) agreement with Ocean Biomedical comes after the SPAC last month terminated an agreement it inked in late May to take United Gear & Assembly public.

