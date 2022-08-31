Nuwellis surges 90% on positive data from Postoperative Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting treatment
Aug. 31, 2022 9:35 AM ETNuwellis, Inc. (NUWE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) surged 90% premarket after the company announced clinical data supporting the use of ultrafiltration with the Aquadex FlexFlow System in high-risk postoperative coronary artery bypass grafting patients.
- A total of 254 coronary artery bypass grafting procedures were performed during the period, and ultrafiltration was used in 17 patients, the company said.
- The 30-day survival rate of patients treated with ultrafiltration was 100%.
- The company recently announced the first patient enrolled in its REVERSE-HF clinical study, which is evaluating the clinical outcomes and economic value of its Aquadex ultrafiltration therapy in comparison to intravenous diuretics for the treatment of fluid overload in patients with worsening heart failure.
