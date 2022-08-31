Ascendis Pharma seeks FDA nod for its parathyroid hormone restorer TransCon PTH
Aug. 31, 2022 9:36 AM ETAscendis Pharma A/S (ASND)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Danish biotech Ascendis Pharma (ASND) on Wednesday said it had submitted a new drug application to the U.S. FDA for its investigational drug TransCon PTH, which helps patients with hypoparathyroidism.
- ASND said TransCon PTH is designed to restore parathyroid hormone (PTH) to physiological levels over a day in patients with hypoparathyroidism, which is a condition in which there is a lack of PTH. PTH is key to regulating calcium and phosphorus.
- TransCon PTH had previously been granted an orphan designation in the U.S. and Europe.
- ASND said the new drug application was based on data from a mid and late-stage study, as well as data from extension studies.
- U.S.-listed shares of ASND +1.8% to $87.69 in early trading.
