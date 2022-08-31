Medtronic partners BioIntelliSense for rights to wearable vital signs monitoring device

Aug. 31, 2022 9:51 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Close up of holding hands

Kelvin Murray

  • Medical device company Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday said it had entered into a strategic partnership with health monitoring company BioIntelliSense for rights to its BioButton wearable product.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • As per the deal, MDT gets exclusive U.S. hospital and 30-day post-acute hospital to home distribution rights for the product.
  • BioIntelliSense's BioButton device provides continuous monitoring of a patient's health and vital signs and can measure up to about 1.4K vital sign measurements per day, including skin temperature, heart rate and respiratory rate.
  • MDT said the partnership would allow it to offer a medical device that would support the "simplification of care delivery."
  • MDT stock +2.1% to $89.08 in early trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.