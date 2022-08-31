Medtronic partners BioIntelliSense for rights to wearable vital signs monitoring device
Aug. 31, 2022 9:51 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Medical device company Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday said it had entered into a strategic partnership with health monitoring company BioIntelliSense for rights to its BioButton wearable product.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- As per the deal, MDT gets exclusive U.S. hospital and 30-day post-acute hospital to home distribution rights for the product.
- BioIntelliSense's BioButton device provides continuous monitoring of a patient's health and vital signs and can measure up to about 1.4K vital sign measurements per day, including skin temperature, heart rate and respiratory rate.
- MDT said the partnership would allow it to offer a medical device that would support the "simplification of care delivery."
- MDT stock +2.1% to $89.08 in early trading.
