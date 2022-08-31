Israeli drone technology provider Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) stock shot up 31% in early trading Wednesday, the day after it announced it had raised $13.3M through its initial public offering.

Shares of Mobilicom opened at $3.07. The stock recently changed hands at $3.16 at approximately 9:35 a.m. ET.

The company held a $12M US initial public offering on Aug. 25, offering 2.9M units at $4.13 per unit. Each unit consisted of one American Depositary Share plus one warrant to buy one ADS for $5 per ADS. Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to 362K additional ADSs and/or warrants at the public price.

On Wednesday, Mobilicom said it had raised gross proceeds of $13.3M from the offering, including the full exercise of the underwriters option for 362K shares.

Mobilicom shares rallied during their first session, gaining 32% to close at $5.47. The stock has fallen daily since, however, closing at $2.44 on Tuesday.

Based in Israel, Mobilicom is a developer and marketer of hardware, software and cybersecurity solutions for small drones. Mobilicom shares are also traded on the Australian Stock Exchange.

For a more in-depth look at Mobilicom, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Mobilicom Files for $10 Million US IPO”.