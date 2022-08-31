Country Garden Holdings Company Limited reports 1H results
- Country Garden Holdings Company Limited press release (OTCPK:CTRYY): 1H Core Profit of ¥4.9B
- Revenue of ¥162.36B.
- The company recorded contracted sales of approx.185.1B yuan (approx. US$25.9B) and contracted sales volume of approx. 23.48M square meters during the first half of 2022.
- At the end of the first half, Country Garden's net operating cash flow stood at 5.25B yuan with total loans outstanding having dropped to 293.68B yuan, down 7.6 percent from the end of last year.
- The gearing ratio was 48.1% at the end of the reporting period, having been maintained at less than 60% for several years.
