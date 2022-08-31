ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) jumped in early trading after investors were encouraged by the Q2 results and outlook.

Standing out front and center, ChargePoint (CHPT) posted revenue well ahead of estimates and reiterated guidance despite the macro backdrop.

Reaction on Wall Street to the report was positive. Bank of America said ChargePoint (CHPT) management is executing "impeccably" in a challenging macro environment by delivering improving gross margins with tight supply chain management to resolve broader issues. The firm reiterated its Buy rating on CHPT and price objective of $46, which implies a 37X multiple on the FY27 EBITDA estimate.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan pointed to benefits for Overweight-rated CHPT from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program and Inflation Reduction Act.

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) were up 12.65% at 9:59 a.m. on Wednesday.

Dig into the ChargePoint earnings call transcript.