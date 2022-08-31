State Street investor confidence gauge jumps in August, led by rise in Europe index

Aug. 31, 2022 10:05 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • State Street Investor Confidence Index: 107.3 in August vs. 102.2 in July.
  • North America ICI rose 2.1 points to 106.5.
  • Asian ICI fell 0.9 points to 92.4.
  • European ICI increased 20.4 points to 106.0.
  • "Risk appetite in August continued on a positive path as the Global ICI rose just over 5 points to 107.3, largely fueled by an uptick in sentiment across US and in particular European investors," said Rajeev Bhargava, head of Investor Behavior Research at State Street Associates.
  • On Tuesday, The Conference Board said consumer confidence was stronger than expected in August

