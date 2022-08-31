Coca-Cola is a high-conviction stock pick at UBS

Aug. 31, 2022

UBS named Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) one of its high-conviction, high-quality stocks for investors to consider.

The firm thinks KO has strengthened its market leadership position and shown a greater willingness to pursue higher growth opportunities in recent years through M&A, investment into core brands, and via innovation. Crucially, those investments are starting to pay off for the beverage giant and led to a path for sustained mid single-digit organic revenue growth and high single-digit underlying EPS growth for years to come.

Coca-Cola (KO) is also seen sustaining organic revenue growth at the high end of the long-term algorithm.

"Based on our detailed category/region analysis we see a path to continued +MSD underlying category growth for KO and coupled with share gains as a result of product & package innovation, we believe the high end of the +4-6% LT algorithm is sustainable looking ahead. Under the leadership of the new management team there has been a greater emphasis on revenue growth as the company has shown a willingness to innovate around the core portfolio, blur category lines, and move into white space categories/channels."

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on KO is only at Hold due to low marks for valuation and growth.

