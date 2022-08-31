Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) disclosed on Wednesday it agreed to pay a $12M civil penalty in a settlement with the SEC, subject to court approval, resolving the agency's previously disclosed investigation.

Under the deal terms, Granite Construction (GVA) agreed to the settlement without admitting or denying any allegations and will be enjoined from violating specified provisions of federal securities laws.

The company had self-reported alleged financial misconduct carried out by a former senior VP at the firm.

Granite Construction (GVA) shares have been "beaten up, and for good reason," but could "have a lot of runway ahead," Trading Places Research writes in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.