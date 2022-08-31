Taiwan Semi rises as AZ governor says company making 'excellent' progress on new plant

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) shares rose on Wednesday as Arizona governor Doug Ducey said the chip manufacturer is making "excellent" progress on its new plant in his state.

"Just over two years later TSMC has completed construction for its main facility and continues to make excellent progress," Ducey said.

The comments, made at an investment conference in Taipei and obtained by Reuters, show just how important semiconductor manufacturing has become amid geopolitical tensions, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting supply chain disruptions over the past few years.

In a statement, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) thanked Ducey, a Republican, for his efforts.

"Thanks to the continuous support of the Arizona state government, representatives of TSMC, together with many supply chain partners, had a great discussion with the Governor and his team today on the current investment projects in Arizona," the company said.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) shares rose more than 1.5% to $84.30 in early trading on Wednesday.

In February, it was reported that Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) Arizona plant was behind schedule.

Construction on the plant, which is being built in northern Phoenix, Arizona, started in June 2021. The plant is expected to begin production in 2024 and marks TSM's first U.S.-based plant in 20 years.

Ducey is one of several U.S. lawmakers from both sides of the political spectrum to visit Taiwan in recent weeks, amid rising tensions between China and the U.S.

Earlier this month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with several leaders from Taiwan's semiconductor industry, including Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Chairman Mark Liu.