F45 Training Holdings attracts the interest of an activist investor

Kennedy Lewis Management confirmed in a SEC filing that it holds a 14.8% active stake in F45 Training Holdings (NYSE:FXLV) after snapping up another more than 3.5M shares between August 18 and August 29.

The hedge fund also confirmed that it intends to have discussions with members of FXLV's management team and members of the board regarding the company's business operations, strategies, capital structure. Those discussions could also cover potential financings for FXLV, assets, liabilities and other matters.

Kennedy Lewis Management added to its position with FXLV down almost 77% on a year-to-date basis.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on FXLV is still flashing Strong Sell despite the big selloff.