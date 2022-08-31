Redwood Trust downgraded to Neutral at BTIG on interest rate uncertainty
Aug. 31, 2022 10:38 AM ETRedwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- BTIG analyst Eric Hagen downgraded Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) to Neutral on Wednesday, in line with his ratings on most non-Agency mortgage REITs, due to uncertainty surrounding interest rates and mortgage spreads.
- Still, "we continue to like many of the key fundamentals supporting the single-family rental and transitional loan space," Hagen wrote in a note to clients. "On a relative basis we see somewhat stronger earnings visibility and less valuation sensitivity in some Agency REITs and mortgage orginator/servicers."
- More hawkish Federal Reserve policy and the yield curve inversion has dragged on the stock for much of this year, the analyst said. And "visibility appears particularly low right now for investors to capture very much capital appreciation or valuation improvement as a result of tighter spreads."
- He doesn't expect Redwood Trust (RWT) stock to fall to below $7 as it did in mid-June. BTIG doesn't provide price targets for Neutral-rated stocks.
- Hagen's Neutral rating broke from the average Wall Street rating of Buy
- The company announced a $125M stock buyback program in July. Take a look at Redwood's (RWT) dividend history here.
