Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock soars 373% following $10M IPO (Update)

Aug. 31, 2022 4:12 PM ETShuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

Doctor team

Valerii Apetroaiei

Radiation therapy drug developer Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) saw its stock soar 373% following its $10M initial public offering on Wednesday.

Shares of Shuttle opened at $24.05, dipping to a low of $13.60 mid-morning before shooting up to a high of $84.70 amid multiple trading halts for volatility. The stock closed at $38.48, up 373% from its offering price.

For its IPO, Shuttle offered 1.23M units at $8.125 per unit. Each unit consisted of one share plus one warrant to buy one share for $0.01 per share.

Earlier this month, Shuttle said it was looking to offer 1.25M units at an assumed price of $8 per unit.

Based in Maryland, Shuttle has been working on treatments to help boost the effectiveness of radiation therapies for cancer.

For a more in-depth look at Shuttle, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Targets $14 Million IPO for Radiation Therapy Enhancement”.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.