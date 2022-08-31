Enterprise software company Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) fell 1% dropped for a third straight day after skyrocketing 17% on Friday on the heels of a report about M&A interest.

Everbridge surged on Friday after a Bloomberg report that said the company is exploring "strategic options" that could include a sale.

The pullback in Everbridge (EVBG) also comes after Truist issued a note early Tuesday that cautioned investors about a potential takeout and the possible downside if one doesn't occur.

... "If nothing happens on the M&A front in the near term, we believe Friday’s stock pop could prove fleeting," Truist analyst Terry Tillman, who has a hold rating on the shares wrote in a note. Tillman also raised his price target on the shares to $38 from $31.

Tillman highlighted two other fintech names that saw a pop on M&A speculation in recent months, including nCino (NCNO) and QT Holdings (QTWO), but the companies' shares "have more than given up gains post the press reports."

The potential Everbridge (EVG) sale comes after activist investor Ancora had been pushing the company to explore a sale before it was defeated in a proxy battle in May. Ancora in March called for the public-warning technology company to sell itself. Ancora at the time said it believed the company may be worth $70 a share in a takeout.