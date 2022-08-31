Sonic Automotive opens first EchoPark's delivery centre in Tulsa
Aug. 31, 2022 1:40 PM ETSonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) announced Wednesday the opening of EchoPark's new delivery centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the concept catering consumers who want to start their pre-owned automotive shopping experience online, but complete their purchase in-person at a dealership.
- It follows the recent openings of its new retail hub in St. Louis, Missouri and delivery center in Columbus, Georgia.
- The company noted Oklahoma expands EchoPark into 21 states and continues the brand’s expansion toward a nationwide distribution network that is expected to reach 90 percent of the U.S. population by 2025.
- “We are pleased to announce the expansion of EchoPark into Oklahoma,” said David Smith, CEO of Sonic Automotive. “Our teammates are excited to provide residents in Tulsa and the surrounding area with a wide selection of high quality pre-owned vehicles."
