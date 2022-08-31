TotalEnergies to deploy up to 4,400 EV charging stations in Flanders
Aug. 31, 2022 11:59 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) has been selected to deploy up to 4,400 charging stations for electric vehicles in Flanders, Belgium over the next two years.
- The energy company was tasked with the installation and commercial operation of a EV charging service in the West Flanders (Westhoek, Kortrijk and Bruges) and Flemish Brabant (Brussels Periphery, Leuven) regions.
- The 22kVA charging stations will be operated under the TotalEnergies brand for 12 years and will be supplied with 100% renewable electricity generated by offshore wind power in the North Sea off the coast of Belgium.
- The Department of Mobility and Public Works of the Flemish Region has developed a collaborative internet platform to enable TTE and its partners process to process the requests for charge points users. The platform will make it possible to install charging stations as of Sep. 2022.
- Additionally, TotalEnergies (TTE) is developing a High-Power Charging e service of up to 350 kW for major roads and motorways at its service stations and is proposing across the country to install charge points for professionals and individuals to whom it supplies electricity.
Comments (2)