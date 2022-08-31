The shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the FDA announced U.S. regulatory authorization for Omicron-adjusted booster vaccines developed by rival COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA).

Maryland-based biotech was the last entrant to join the U.S. immunization drive for COVID-19 in July when the regulators cleared its protein-based shot for those aged 18 years and older.

However, as the pandemic impact waned, its vaccine sales came under pressure, and the company posted a massive Q2 sales miss in August and halved its 2022 revenue guidance.

Announcing its decision, the FDA said today that the monovalent booster shots developed by Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) would no longer be indicated as booster shots for those aged 12 years and above.

The newly authorized bivalent vaccines are designed to target both the original strain of the virus and Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. In contrast, the previously cleared monovalent boosters targeted only the original COVID-19 strain.

A few days ago, Novavax (NVAX) announced the U.S. regulatory submissions seeking FDA authorization to use its COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 as a booster shot. The company expects to submit regulatory filings in Q4 2022 for FDA clearance of an Omicron-containing vaccine.