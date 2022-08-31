Sei Labs, a firm developing layer 1 blockchain for Decentralized Finance ("DeFi"), has raised $5M in a funding round led by Multicoin Capital, with participation from Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Ventures, Delphi Digital, Hudson River Trading, Kronos Research, and Flow Traders, among others, the company said Wednesday.

Most layer 1s are either general-purpose chains or app-specific chains. Sei's layer 1 falls between the two main types, creating an environment custom-built for De-Fi applications. The company said its layer 1 features a built-in order matching engine, frontrunning protection, "and the fastest finality of any chain (600 ms) currently in the market." That combination enable the development of new types of financial products, such as live sports betting or complex options and futures, it said.

the new capital will be used to support the network as it approaches mainnet launch and will accelerate the growth of more than 20 dApps building in the Sei ecosystem. This financing round "is a major step forward for Sei and the rapidly growing DeFi landscape," said Jay Jog, cofounder of Sei Labs.

The startup was formed by veterans of Robinhood (HOOD) Airbnb, Databricks, and Goldman Sachs (GS), according to Sei's website.

In June, Galaxy Digital led a $20M funding round for Skolem, an asset management and execution services provider for DeFi markets.