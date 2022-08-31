Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) said on Wednesday that rough diamond sales by its majority-owned De Beers unit fell 1.3% to $630M in 2022's seventh sales cycle from the previous cycle.

De Beers sold $638M in the 2022 sixth cycle and $522M in the same cycle of 2021; there are 10 sales cycles each year.

De Beers said its rough diamond sales "continued at a steady level" in the seventh sales cycle, and "in line with normal seasonal trends, we anticipate that sales in the next few cycles will be affected by the temporary closure of polishing factories for the Diwali holidays" in India.

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) recently reported lower H1 earnings that were nevertheless above analyst expectations.