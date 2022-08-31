BTIG has started Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) at a buy citing the company's Agonist Redirected Checkpoint platform in providing an immune response against tumors.

The firm has a $12 price target (296% upside based on Tuesday's close).

Analyst Kaveri Pohlman explained that Shattuck's (STTK) platform is "designed to create an immune 'synapse' between a tumor cell and an immune cell. These synapses activate two synergistic antitumor signaling pathways and generate more potent and durable responses than single [checkpoint inhibitors].

The company's two lead assets, SL-172154 and SL-279252, are both in phase 1 with data from several cohorts expected in the next 12 months. '154 is under investigation for ovarian cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. '252 is under examination for solid tumors and lymphoma.

Pohlman added that Shattuck's (STTK) cash position "should allow aggressive development of promising candidates without additional financing" and "we believe that STTK’s modular technology, which allows the development of a wide array of bifunctional agents, should bring in partnering opportunities to help keep the company well capitalized."

Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Shattuck (STTK) as a hold with a high mark for valuation.