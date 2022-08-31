Bitcoin, cryptos hold roughly steady as stock indexes fluctuate

Close up shot of Bitcoin and alt coins cryptocurrency

ozgurdonmaz

With the main U.S. stock averages bouncing around break-even in Wednesday trading, most major cryptocurrencies appear relatively stable.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has risen 2.2% in the past 24 hours, and ethereum (ETH-USD) has gained 4.2% as it approaches its Merge event anticipated in mid-September.

In the past five days, ether (ETH-USD), cardano (ADA-USD), and Polygon (MATIC-USD) have outperformed the S&P 500's 2.9% decline as seen in the chart below. Solana's (SOL-USD) performance was slightly worse than the S&P and bitcoin (BTC-USD), the world's largest cryptocurrency, was only slightly better. For those keeping track, bitcoin has once again crept above the $20K mark.

Crypto-related stocks, though, are mixed in Wednesday's session. In the positive column, Coinbase Global (COIN) rises 1.3%, Marathon Digital (MARA), +1.7%, Riot Blockchain (RIOT), +3.3%, HIVE Blockchain (HIVE), +3.7%, Silvergate Capital (SI) +0.8%, Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) +0.4%.

On the negative side: SOS Limited (SOS), -0.3%, CleanSpark (CLSK) -1.2%, Greenidge Generation (GREE), -2.0%, Hut 8 Mining (HUT) -0.5%, Core Scientific (CORZ), -0.5%, Galaxy Digital Holdings (OTCPK:BRPHF), -0.7%.

Earlier this week, VanEck's spot bitcoin ETF proposal is delayed by the SEC

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.