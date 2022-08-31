With the main U.S. stock averages bouncing around break-even in Wednesday trading, most major cryptocurrencies appear relatively stable.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has risen 2.2% in the past 24 hours, and ethereum (ETH-USD) has gained 4.2% as it approaches its Merge event anticipated in mid-September.

In the past five days, ether (ETH-USD), cardano (ADA-USD), and Polygon (MATIC-USD) have outperformed the S&P 500's 2.9% decline as seen in the chart below. Solana's (SOL-USD) performance was slightly worse than the S&P and bitcoin (BTC-USD), the world's largest cryptocurrency, was only slightly better. For those keeping track, bitcoin has once again crept above the $20K mark.

Crypto-related stocks, though, are mixed in Wednesday's session. In the positive column, Coinbase Global (COIN) rises 1.3%, Marathon Digital (MARA), +1.7%, Riot Blockchain (RIOT), +3.3%, HIVE Blockchain (HIVE), +3.7%, Silvergate Capital (SI) +0.8%, Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) +0.4%.

On the negative side: SOS Limited (SOS), -0.3%, CleanSpark (CLSK) -1.2%, Greenidge Generation (GREE), -2.0%, Hut 8 Mining (HUT) -0.5%, Core Scientific (CORZ), -0.5%, Galaxy Digital Holdings (OTCPK:BRPHF), -0.7%.

Earlier this week, VanEck's spot bitcoin ETF proposal is delayed by the SEC