U.S.-listed Macau casino stocks traded higher on Wednesday after the local government said it will allow nonresidents from 41 nations entry after seven days of medical observation in a government-approved quarantine hotel.

Foreign passport holders will also still be required to present a negative nucleic acid test certificate at the time of boarding the plane, vehicle, or ship and at the time of entry, according to the Macau Health Bureau.

The list of countries that a visitor can travel from includes Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, and the United States.

The new policy goes into effect on September 1.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) rose 3.71% in early trading, while Las Vegas Sands (LVS) +3.17%, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) +1.55%, and MGM Resorts Entertainment (MGM) +0.55% were also higher on a down overall market day. Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) and SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF) were both up about 1% in Hong Kong for the day.