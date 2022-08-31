Duluth Holdings FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview
Aug. 31, 2022 1:07 PM ETDuluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-45.68% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $156.2M (+4.74% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DLTH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 3 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward revisions.
