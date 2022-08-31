Sportsmans Warehouse FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview
Aug. 31, 2022 5:35 PM ETSportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Sportsmans Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-40.34% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $338.27M (-6.50% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPWH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
Comments