Ball Corp. added as a new best idea long at Hedgeye

Aug. 31, 2022 1:10 PM ETBall Corporation (BALL)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments

Beverage

LordRunar/E+ via Getty Images

  • Ball Corp. (NYSE:BALL) was added as a best idea long at Hedgeye as the packaging company may see 30% potential upside.
  • "Shares of BALL have dropped significantly, returning to near decade lows relative to the S&P 500," Hedgeye analyst Jan Van Sciver wrote in a note on Wednesday. "We expect packaging, in general, and BALL, specifically, to be relative winners over the next 6 months."
  • Ball should see growth as comparisons ease and new facilities come online, according to Van Sciver. Ball (BALL) shares have dropped 42% year-to-date.
  • "The pandemic tailwinds have largely come out of results, improving prospective trends on a rate-of-change basis by 4Q 2022 and the lagged impact of pricing into next year," Van Sciver wrote.
  • Hedgeye will hold a meeting to discuss the BALL long idea on Thursday.
  • Recall Ball (BALL) plunged 18% on Aug. 4 after the company missed earnings expectations and commented on decelerating customer demand.

Comments (2)

