Sam's Club hikes membership fees for first time in nine years

Aug. 31, 2022

Sam's Club will raise its annual fees this fall to mark the first increase in nine years.

The Walmart-owned (NYSE:WMT) chain will raise the annual fee to $50 from $45 for club members and to $110 from $100 for members of its higher-tier Plus level. The new fee structure goes into effect October 17.

The pricing levels are still below Costco's (COST) somewhat comparable $60 basic membership fee and $120 Gold membership.

Walmart (WMT) was up 0.42% in Wednesday trading to $133.07. The Sam's Club price increase has been anticipated for several months and may be factored into some forecasts already.

