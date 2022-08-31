Sam's Club hikes membership fees for first time in nine years
Aug. 31, 2022 1:18 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)COSTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
Sam's Club will raise its annual fees this fall to mark the first increase in nine years.
The Walmart-owned (NYSE:WMT) chain will raise the annual fee to $50 from $45 for club members and to $110 from $100 for members of its higher-tier Plus level. The new fee structure goes into effect October 17.
The pricing levels are still below Costco's (COST) somewhat comparable $60 basic membership fee and $120 Gold membership.
Walmart (WMT) was up 0.42% in Wednesday trading to $133.07. The Sam's Club price increase has been anticipated for several months and may be factored into some forecasts already.
This was corrected on 08/31/2022 at 2:44 PM. Removed old Doug McMillon quote
