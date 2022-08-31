J. Jill Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Aug. 31, 2022 1:56 PM ETJ.Jill, Inc. (JILL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- J. Jill (NYSE:JILL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+12.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $162.4M (+2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JILL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
