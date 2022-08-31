SecureWorks Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Aug. 31, 2022 1:57 PM ETSecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (-1800.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $116.1M (-13.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SCWX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
