Brady Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 31, 2022 1:57 PM ETBrady Corporation (BRC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Brady (NYSE:BRC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (+21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $331.11M (+8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BRC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
