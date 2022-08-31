GMS Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Aug. 31, 2022 1:58 PM ETGMS Inc. (GMS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- GMS (NYSE:GMS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.25 (+34.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.35B (+29.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GMS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
