Evogene down 13% on wider-than-expected Q2 loss
Aug. 31, 2022
- Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is trading 13% down after the company reported wider-than expected losses, hurt by increase in financing expenses due to the U.S. Dollar and New Israeli Shekel exchange rate differences between periods.
- Financing expenses for the second quarter were $1.7M vs. $0.6M Y/Y.
- Q2 loss of $0.42, missed estimates by $0.23, while revenue rose 292.9% Y/Y to $0.55M, and beat estimates by $0.33M.
- R&D expenses for the quarter were $5.4M, in comparison to $5M.
- The increase in R&D expenses were due to:
- Biomica's ongoing phase I trial of its first-in-human study in its immuno-oncology program; and
- Lavie Bio's activities supporting the production and commercialization of its inoculant product.
