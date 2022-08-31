Evogene down 13% on wider-than-expected Q2 loss

  • Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is trading 13% down after the company reported wider-than expected losses, hurt by increase in financing expenses due to the U.S. Dollar and New Israeli Shekel exchange rate differences between periods.
  • Financing expenses for the second quarter were $1.7M vs. $0.6M Y/Y.
  • Q2 loss of $0.42, missed estimates by $0.23, while revenue rose 292.9% Y/Y to $0.55M, and beat estimates by $0.33M.
  • R&D expenses for the quarter were $5.4M, in comparison to $5M.
  • The increase in R&D expenses were due to:
  • Biomica's ongoing phase I trial of its first-in-human study in its immuno-oncology program; and
  • Lavie Bio's activities supporting the production and commercialization of its inoculant product.
