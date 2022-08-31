Ollie's Bargain Outlet Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Aug. 31, 2022 2:00 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-36.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $457.43M (+10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OLLI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward.
Comments