Toro Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 31, 2022 2:02 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Toro (TTC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+22.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (+19.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
