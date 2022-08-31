Science Applications Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Aug. 31, 2022 2:02 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Science Applications (SAIC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (-14.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.82B (-1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAIC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
