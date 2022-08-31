FDA approves Sanofi's Xenpozyme for the treatment of rare genetic disease ASMD
Aug. 31, 2022 2:09 PM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved Genzyme's Xenpozyme drug for intravenous infusion for the treatment of kids and adults with acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD), a rare genetic disease.
- Genzyme is a Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) company.
- Xenpozyme is the first approved medication to treat symptoms that are not related to the central nervous system in patients with ASMD, the FDA said in a statement.
- ASMD is a rare progressive genetic disorder that results from a lack of the enzyme acid sphingomyelinase. Patients with ASMD have enlarged abdomens that cause pain, vomiting and feeding difficulties. Patients also have abnormal liver and blood tests.
- The FDA said the efficacy of Xenpozyme as a treatment for ASMD was shown in a randomized, placebo-controlled study of 31 patients.
- U.S.-listed shares of SNY -0.1% to $41.20 in afternoon trading.
Comments