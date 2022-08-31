Jet Airways India is in advanced talks to order ~50 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) A220 aircraft for delivery starting in 2025, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, in a move that would mark a fresh beginning for the bankrupt carrier.

A deal for 50 such planes likely would be valued at ~$1.8B after usual discounts, according to the report.

Bloomberg also reported Jet Airways also is in separate talks with Boeing (BA) and Airbus to potentially place a "sizeable" order from the 737 MAX or A320neo families of jets.

Separately, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) said on Wednesday that CFO Dominik Asam will leave the company in March 2023 to become CFO at SAP; Asam joined Airbus as CFO in April 2019.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) recently reported a sharp decline in Q2 net profit and cut its jetliner delivery goal for the year.