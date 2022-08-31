A-Mark Precious Metals leading financials losers after FQ4 revenue miss

A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) was leading financials losers after reporting an FQ4 revenue miss.

Revenue of $2.09B (-4.1% Y/Y) misses by $70M. Meanwhile, GAAP EPS of $1.52 beats by $0.25.

"The decrease was attributable to a decrease in gold ounces sold and lower average selling prices of silver, offset by an increase in silver ounces sold and forward sales and higher average selling prices of gold," CFO Kathleen Simpson-Taylor said during the precious metals trading company's earnings call.

Gross profit decreased 22% Y/Y to $67.8M from $87.1M, was due to lower gross profits earned from the wholesale sales and ancillary services segment and direct-to-consumer segments.

Meanwhile, gross margin decreased to 3.24% of revenue from 4.00% of revenue for FQ4'21.

Attributable net income was $37.3M, down 27% Y/Y from $51.0M.