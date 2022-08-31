Aspen inks deal with India’s Serum Institute to introduce four vaccines for Africa
Aug. 31, 2022 2:27 PM ETAspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (APNHF)APNHYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- South Africa-based Aspen Pharmacare (OTCPK:APNHF) (OTCPK:APNHY) announced Wednesday an agreement with the world’s largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India, to manufacture, market, and distribute four vaccines across Africa.
- The agreement includes a fill and finish arrangement for the Aspen-branded vaccines, namely pneumococcal, rotavirus, polyvalent meningococcal, and hexavalent.
- In addition, Aspen (OTCPK:APNHF) announced it anticipates grant funding from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (“CEPI”) for affordable vaccine supply in the region. The company added that funding involves rights to a share of Aspen’s vaccine manufacturing capacity for ten years.
- “The agreement concluded with the Serum Institute, and the anticipated grant funding from the Gates Foundation and CEPI, complement our previously stated commitment to expand sustainable and durable vaccine manufacturing on the continent to reduce Africa’s global vaccine dependency,” Chief Executive Stephen Saad said.
- Aspen (OTCPK:APNHF) executives warned early this month that the company risked excess production capacity as the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine it partnered with J&J’s (JNJ) Janssen unit dropped.
Comments