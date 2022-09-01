August jobs report to provide more clues on economy's direction, Fed's rate path

The U.S. economy has been giving off mixed signals this year, with GDP falling for two straight quarters, while the number of jobs continues to grow. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly called the labor market unusually strong in recent months.

Markets will see how strong it was in August when the Department of Labor issues its Employment Situation Summary on Friday. Economists are expecting 293K jobs will be added to nonfarm payrolls, down from the larger-than-expected 528K added in July. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is expected to stay at 3.5%, a 50-year low.

"My expectation is that we are going to see strong employer demand for workers," said AnnElizabeth Konkel, senior economist at job-posting website Indeed, in an interview with Seeking Alpha. "I don't know the magnitude of what that will be, but it will show that employers continue to hire workers."

"If the consensus among economists is close to correct, the number of jobs added in August will be the lowest in over a year," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate. "At the same time, the unemployment rate sits at 3.5%, the lowest point since the pandemic, matching a decades low level."

He points out that hiring gains have averaged 471K per month this year, still strong compared with prepandemic levels. For example, from November 2019 to January 2020, about 260K jobs per month were added.

Trend watching: "The economy is growing but does seem to be slowing, which will likely mute job gains moving forward," said Glassdoor Senior Economist Daniel Zhao. "Overall, the labor market is healthy but the slowing economy means it's more likely that July was a positive fluke, rather than the start of an accelerating trend."

A strong August showing means that Federal Reserve policymakers will likely be considering another 75-basis-point rate increase later this month as they seek to tamp down demand to control inflation. The central bank has increased its federal funds rate target range by 225 bps in its past four meetings, with 75-bp hikes at each of the last two.

'The big thing': Labor force participation is "the big thing" that Konkel will be watching when she reads the report on Friday. That figure stood at 62.1% in July, a half point lower than it was prepandemic. "We are on a journey. We have not arrived at our destination," she said. "I think we're getting there."

There are several reasons for the lower than desired participation rate, she said, including factors like an "iffy" day-care situation, people affected by long COVID, and some workers may still have the option to stay out of the workforce due to their accumulated savings. "Eventually those savings are going to dwindle and they're going to rejoin the workforce," she said.

Sector dynamics: Leisure and hospitality, one of the sectors hit the hardest by the pandemic, is expected to continue showing strength in August. "My hope is that we continue to see gains in leisure and hospitality, and service in general," Indeed's Konkel said.

In manufacturing, recent indicators show hiring was robust in August, according to the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index report. There were "few indications of layoffs, hiring freezes, or head-count reductions through attrition," said Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. In addition, companies reported a lower rate of quits, he said.

Konkel will also be looking at hiring in the information sector. While there have been some high-profile announcements of layoffs in tech, that hadn't shown up in the broader July job openings and labor turnover report. There were some 11.2M job openings in the U.S. at the end of July, up from 11.0M a month earlier.

Wages, too, will be closely watched rose. Average hourly earnings are expected to rise 5.3% Y/Y, up slightly from 5.2% in July. "The fact that wages haven't kept up with inflation, that puts to rest fears of the wage-price spiral," Konkel said.

Glassdoor's Zhao pointed out that in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its preliminary benchmark revisions for March 2022, estimating an additional 462K jobs should be added to the March 2022 payroll number. Depending on final revisions, set to be published with the January 2023 report, "the revision may be enough to bump up 2022 job gains from 6.7M to over 7M, which would easily be the largest annual payroll gain on record," he said.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester expects the Fed will need to increase its key rate to over 4% and keep hold it there for all of next year.