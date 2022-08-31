Update 3:03pm: Updates shares.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) pared an earlier gain of 43% and is now up 10% after a judge ruled in favor of it in a patent dispute with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR), though the judge ruled for UTHR on the `793 patent. United Therapeutics rose 3.3%.

Judge Richard Andrews ruled in favor of LQDA on the `066 patent, according to a court opinion viewed by Seeking Alpha.

Recall Tuesday, Liquidia (LQDA) plunged after a judge denied a stay request on the '793 patent pending appeal of the PTAB's decision related to a patent dispute with United Therapeutics (UTHR).

In October, Liquidia (LQDA) announced that PTAB ruled in its favor in the IPR proceeding against U.S. Patent No. 9,604,901 (‘901 patent) owned by United Therapeutics (UTHR) and listed in the Orange Book for Tyvaso.

Recall in November, the FDA granted tentative approval to Liquidia's (LQDA) Yutrepia inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The FDA can't give final approval of Yutrepia until the expiration of the regulatory stay on October 27.

On Tuesday BofA analyst Greg Harrison explained three different scenarios that could happen to Liquidia (LQDA) when the judge makes his ruling. If Liquidia wins on ‘066 and loses on ‘793, the launch would likely happen following an IPR appeal for ‘793 which would be ~2024 and lead to an $11 NPV.

"We would further argue that even in the case of a negative decision on ‘793 the stock appears undervalued to us as IPR decisions are rarely overturned, which would still allow for a Yutrepia launch in 2024," Harrison, who has a buy rating and $14 price target on LQDA wrote in the note on Tuesday.