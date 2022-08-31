Burning Rock Biotech stock gains ~18% after co affirms FY 2022 revenue guidance
Aug. 31, 2022 2:49 PM ETBurning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- U.S.-listed shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) jumped 17.7% to $3.83 in Wednesday afternoon trading, after the Chinese pharmaceutical company kept its FY 2022 revenue guidance unchanged despite a significant impact due to COVID-19 restrictions.
- It is worth noting that BNR stock had been on a runup ahead of today's earnings results, with shares on track to end in the green for a fifth straight day.
- BNR earlier today reported Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.37 which missed estimates by $0.01. Its revenue of $19.5M also missed expectations by $2.94M.
- The company said revenue from its in-hospital business fell 15.6% Y/Y, primarily due to severe declines in testing volume in Shanghai due to COVID lockdowns and, to a lesser extent, declines in testing volume in Beijing.
- However, BNR said that pharma service revenue, new products and the in-hospital business outside of Shanghai and Beijing have shown "strong growth momentum."
- The company retained its FY 2022 revenue guidance of about RMB 620M.
