McEwen Mining's copper subsidiary to receive $25M investment

Aug. 31, 2022 2:52 PM ETMcEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), MUX:CABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Native Copper -on black background

ScottOrr

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) +4.7% in Wednesday's trading after saying Nuton Technologies agreed to invest $25M in the company's McEwen Copper subsidiary, which will help advance the Los Azules copper project in Argentina; trading resumes after a halt.

Under the deal terms, McEwen Copper and Nuton will jointly undertake copper leach testing using Nuton Technologies with samples from Los Azules, and McEwen will grant exclusivity to Nuton for one year in the area of novel, patented or trade secret leaching technology.

Nuton will have the right to select one nominee to McEwen Copper's board, which will continue for as long as Nuton owns more than 7.5% of McEwen Copper's issued and outstanding shares.

McEwen Mining (MUX) has said it plans to spin off McEwen Copper with an IPO in H1 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.