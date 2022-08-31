Elevance, Molina nab Medicaid contracts in Iowa
Aug. 31, 2022 3:00 PM ETMolina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)ELV, CNCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced its intention to award new managed care contracts in the state for units held by Elevance Health (ELV) and Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH).
- Accordingly, ELV's Amerigroup Iowa, which already has a Medicaid contract in the state has joined newcomer MOH's Molina Healthcare of Iowa to win these four-year contracts that begin from July 01, 2023.
- "The news appears positive for Molina, which continued its market share grab, following last week's California win," Oppenheimer wrote in a research note.
- Iowa Total Care, owned by Centene (CNC), holds a managed care contract with the state that lasts through 2025.
- Last week, California announced its decision to award Medicaid contracts in the state to ELV, MOH, and CNC.
- However, Wells Fargo downgraded CNC in reaction, noting that the company lost the "crown jewel of the CA Medicaid program (Los Angeles County)" to MOH.
Comments