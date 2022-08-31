Hormel Foods Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 31, 2022 3:29 PM ETHormel Foods Corporation (HRL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3B (+4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HRL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
Comments