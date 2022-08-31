Campbell Soup Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 31, 2022 3:30 PM ETCampbell Soup Company (CPB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.98B (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.
