Signet Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Aug. 31, 2022 3:31 PM ETSignet Jewelers Limited (SIG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Signet (NYSE:SIG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.59 (-27.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.75B (-2.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SIG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments