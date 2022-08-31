Methode Electronics FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Aug. 31, 2022 3:45 PM ETMethode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, September 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $282.55M (-1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MEI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
