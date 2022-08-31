Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was up 9.5% late Wednesday, logging its best trading day since May, following its confirmation that it will undergo a major restructuring including laying off 20% of the workforce as it deals with a significant slowdown.

The day was good news for long investors, though longer-term holders have suffered mightily: Snap (SNAP) is down more than 85% over the past year, and is down 76.5% in 2022 alone.

The company confirmed in a memo to staff that it would cut more than 1,200 jobs from its workforce of more than 6,400, and that would call for canceling a number of projects and investments that don't fit into a new focus - including discontinuing investment in Snap Originals, Minis, Games, and its "selfie drone" Pixy, launched just a few months ago.

The news came as CEO Evan Spiegel noted that revenues for the current quarter are tracking at 8% year-over-year growth - well below expectations, leading to an even more severe focus on three priorities: revenue growth, community growth and augmented reality.

Snap is taking pretax charges estimated at $110M-$175M, and it won't provide guidance for revenue or EBITDA for the third quarter. (A disastrous guidance update in May tanked the stock back then, as well as many others.)

But Snap taking its medicine seemed to get a good reception from investors of not only the self-described "camera company" but also social-media peers, who rose out of proportion to other Communications stocks Wednesday.